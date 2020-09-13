0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 17:13

Range of Iranian Submarine-Launched Missile Extended

Speaking at a televised interview, Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi highlighted the advances in defense industries, pointing to the development of Jask-II submarine-launched missile.

The commander noted that Jask-II has a longer range than its previous models.

Missiles fired from the surface could be diverted by the enemy, but Jask-II is launched by a submarine that travels where the enemy does not expect at all, he added.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi also noted that the naval missile can be fired from Fateh submarine, a homegrown watercraft with advanced sonar system.

The Iranian Navy on Friday fired a submarine-launched cruise missile during a massive military exercise in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The drill zone covered an area of 2 million square kilometers in eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran Coast, Sea of Oman, and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude.
