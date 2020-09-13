0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 23:07

Protests Held against Netanyahu in Jerusalem Al-Quds

Demonstration came a day after Israel announced an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain. But the surprise announcement had little effect on the thousands of demonstrators, who have been gathering outside Netanyahu's residence every Saturday throughout the summer.

Protests against Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.
