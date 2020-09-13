0
Sunday 13 September 2020 - 23:57

Trump Abusing Arab Nations to Gain Fake Politic Achievements

Story Code : 886068
Trump Abusing Arab Nations to Gain Fake Politic Achievements
Slamming the recent normalization of ties between Bahrain and the Zionist regime, Mohsen Rezaei wrote in social media, “Failure in combat against the coronavirus pandemic, anti-racist protests in the United States and recession of the US economy have made Trump left behind his Democratic rival.”

Rezaei added that in order to make up his failures in the US administration, Trump now is adopting a fake foreign policy achievement via putting pressure on weak Arab countries in West Asia to compromise with the Zionist regime.

Rezaei also warned some Arab rulers who are revealing their secret relations with the Zionists that based on God’s tradition their throne will not be preserved due to betraying Islam and the Islamic Ummah. 

Agreement of the leaders of Bahrain with the Zionist has nothing to do with the honorable people of Bahrain, he added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
Greece Announces Major Arms Purchase as Turkey Tension Rises
13 September 2020
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
Bomb Attacks Injure 21 Civilians in Northern Syria
13 September 2020
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
Palestinians Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization
13 September 2020
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
S Korea Media: Kim Jong-un Executed 5 Top Officials for Bashing His Policy
12 September 2020
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
US ‘Spy’ Captured Near Venezuelan Oil Refining Complex: Maduro
12 September 2020
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
Saudi Officials Must Testify in 9/11 Lawsuit, Says US Judge
12 September 2020
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
Terror Groups Plotting for another Provocative Chemical Attack in Syria: Russia
12 September 2020
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
11 September 2020
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020