Trump Abusing Arab Nations to Gain Fake Politic Achievements

Slamming the recent normalization of ties between Bahrain and the Zionist regime, Mohsen Rezaei wrote in social media, “Failure in combat against the coronavirus pandemic, anti-racist protests in the United States and recession of the US economy have made Trump left behind his Democratic rival.”Rezaei added that in order to make up his failures in the US administration, Trump now is adopting a fake foreign policy achievement via putting pressure on weak Arab countries in West Asia to compromise with the Zionist regime.Rezaei also warned some Arab rulers who are revealing their secret relations with the Zionists that based on God’s tradition their throne will not be preserved due to betraying Islam and the Islamic Ummah.Agreement of the leaders of Bahrain with the Zionist has nothing to do with the honorable people of Bahrain, he added.