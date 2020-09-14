0
Monday 14 September 2020 - 12:00

3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon

In a communique, the Army said that military intelligence servicemen were attacked when they were conducting a raid to detain Khaled Al-Tillawi in Jabal Beddawi , the commander of an ISIL cell engaged in Kaftoun crime which took place back in August.

“During a raid of a house of one of the wanted in Al-Beddawi area, our forces were attacked leading to the martyrdom of three military intelligence servicemen,” the statement said, noting that another serviceman was seriously injured.

The Army then issued a statement announcing the death of Tillawi in the Donnieh town of Kfar Habou, noting that the terrorist tried to flee the area following the raid.

Tillawi was among other militants who killed three people including two policemen with a cold blood in the northern village of Kaftoun on August 21.

Last Week, the Lebanese military intelligence detained members of the terrorist cell linked to the ISIL Takfiri group that had planned attacks in the country.

Arrests were made in the north of Lebanon and in the Beqaa valley in the country’s east.
