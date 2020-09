Islam Times - Member of Islamic Jihad Politburo, Nafez Azzam, stressed that the normalization of ties between some Arab states and the Israeli enemy targets the Palestinian cause, adding that it just aims at serving the Zionist interests.

Azzam pointed out that signing event will be a black day for the Umma, stressing that the Arab regimes which rush to sign the normalization agreements with the Zionist enemy.UAE’s and Bahrain’s regimes are set to sign in Washington agreements with the Zionist enemy which stipulate full normalization of ties in all the domains.