Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements

Islam Times - Palestinian Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh today urged the Arab countries to boycott the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israeli and Bahraini-Israeli normalization agreements, scheduled to take place in Washington on Tuesday.

Speaking during the cabinet weekly session in Ramallah, Shtayyeh considered the signing ceremony as “a black day in the history of the Arab nation and as a defeat to the Arab League, which has become an institution of division, driving a wedge in Arab solidarity.”“This day will be added to the Palestinian calendar of pain and Arab calendar of defeats, as it deals the death blow to the Arab Peace Initiative and Arab solidarity,” he added as he urged the Arabs to stand united in the face of the agreements.He pointed out that the cabinet was considering recommending that President Mahmoud Abbas “revise Palestine’s relations with the Arab League, which remains tight-lipped on the blatant violation of its own resolutions, none of which has anyway been implemented,” as he described the Arab League as a “symbol of Arab ineptitude”.“Would it make sense that Arabs accept being allowed by Israel to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which remains under occupation, on conditions?”Meanwhile, Shtayyeh emphasized that the cabinet was sparing no effort to end the intra-Palestinian division and bring about comprehensive national reconciliation through several steps, first and foremost, holding elections.He stressed the importance of the implementation of the outcomes of the recent meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions, held under Abbas’ chairmanship.He expressed his concerns about the constant surge in the novel coronavirus infections in the occupied territories, and urged the security forces to impose strict penalties on those who violate the ban on social gatherings, particularly wedding parties and condolence gatherings, and hinted that the cabinet may be compelled to reinstate the general lockdown to fight the outbreak of the pandemic.