Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 11:10

Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection

Story Code : 886371
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
“@realDonaldTrump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law (Jared Kushner) blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one. The only problem: ‘Peace agreements’ being signed are NOT between foes but longstanding allies,” Zarif tweeted on Monday, referring to the fact that both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have had covert relations with the Zionist entity long before bringing them into the open through the recent deals.

He further ridiculed the signing of the agreements as “a diplomatic coup” and said, “Stay tuned for more…,” connoting that more reactionary Arab regimes are in line to normalize their relations with the occupation regime at the behest of the US administration.

In a joint statement, the United States, Bahrain and Israel said the agreement was reached after Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday.

The agreement comes only a month after the United Arab Emirates became the first Persian Gulf Arab country to reach a deal on normalizing relations with Tel Aviv.

Bahrain is the fourth Arab nation to reach such a deal with Israel after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE.
