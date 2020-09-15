0
Tuesday 15 September 2020 - 22:23

US Army Helicopter Crashes in Syria’s North

Story Code : 886503
US Army Helicopter Crashes in Syria’s North
According to SANA, a US helicopter has crashed in the countryside near the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Syria’s northeast, close to the Iraqi border.

Citing local sources, the outlet reported that US armored vehicles were deployed to the crash site.

SANA did not say what type of helicopter it was and whether there were casualties. The Pentagon and US forces in Syria and Iraq have not yet commented on the report.

US troops are active in Syria’s northern and northeastern areas, where they support the Arab country’s Kurdish forces.

In 2018, a US Army Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopter crashed in western Iraq near the Syrian border, killing all seven people on board.
