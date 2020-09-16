0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 02:56

EU Claims it has Complied with its JCPOA Commitments

Story Code : 886516
In a statement issued at the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Tuesday, Stephen Clement claimed that the EU has complied with its JCPOA commitments and is concerned over the increase in Iran’s uranium stockpile.

The statement said that the EU has fully complied with its JCPOA commitments, including the lifting of sanctions as anticipated in the Nuclear Deal.

After US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, European countries promised to safeguard Iran’s economic interests under the JCPOA, however, Iranian officials say that Europeans have not taken any tangible and positive measures in this regard so far.

Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran which had been lifted under the agreement. The remaining sides to the deal – UK, France, China, Russia plus Germany, and the EU – have been trying to persuade Iran to stay in the deal by offering an alternative trade mechanism.
