Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has complained to the world body over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the country, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

In letters addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council Abdou Abarry, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Trump had threatened Iran with an attack and made “a baseless allegation” against the country over an alleged assassination plot.“Such a provocative statement constitutes a gross violation of the very fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly its Article 2(4) that clearly prohibits the threat or use of force,” he wrote.Takht-Ravanchi was reacting to Trump’s Monday tweet, in which he referred to “press reports” that Iran “may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States” to avenge Washington’s assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani in Iraq early this year.Earlier, the Politico news magazine had cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Iran was weighing to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks before the American presidential election in November.Trump, however, threatened, “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”The Iranian envoy further reminded the UN that the US president had threatened Iran several times following the assassination of General Suleimani, calling on the Security Council to help put an end to such American threats.“This is not the first time that the President of the United States has threatened to use force against Iran. Following the horrific assassination of Major General Qasem Suleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on 3 January 2020 (S/2020/13), and in the course of 3 to 5 January 2020, he threatened on five different occasions to use force against Iran (S/2020/16),” he explained.On January 4, Trump threatened to target 52 sites, some “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture” if Tehran took revenge for the US targeted killing.“We seriously warn about any further military adventurism against Iran by the United States that must bear the full responsibility for all consequences,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote.“The irresponsible policies and unlawful practices of the United States pose a serious threat to international peace and security. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the United Nations Security Council to demand that the United States put an end to its threats and unfettered policies and hold that country accountable for its wrongful acts,” the diplomat added.He also stressed that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against any US act of aggression.“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to self-defense to protect its people, defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and secure its national interests against any aggression,” he wrote.