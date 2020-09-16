Russia to Sell 100 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Indian Pharmaceutical Company

Islam Times - The Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V, has agreed to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company in India, the fund said in a statement. Deliveries could start in late 2020, the RDIF added.

“We are pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India. The Phase I and II results have shown promise, and we will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID 19 in India,” Dr. Reddy’s Co-Chairman and Managing Director G. V. Prasad said, as quoted in the press release.RDIF is pleased to reach the agreement with the Indian company, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.“Dr. Reddy’s has had a very well established and respected presence in Russia for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. India is amongst most severely impacted countries from COVID 19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against COVID 19. RDIF partners will receive an effective and safe drug to fight the coronavirus,” Dmitriev said.Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on 11 August, announcing that it will hold the Phase 3 trials involving around 2,000 people. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.st.Another two domestic and two foreign vaccines are at the registration stage in Russia. The vaccines in question are those developed by Vector, the Chumakov Federal Scientific Centre for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, China’s Sinopharm and British-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca.