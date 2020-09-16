0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 12:26

‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal

Story Code : 886619
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
Relatively, US President Donald Trump said something similar at his remarks at the signing of the deals at the White House on Tuesday. After the ceremony, Trump spoke with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and said he expected the Saudis to normalize with ‘Israel’ soon.

However, the Saudi government insisted it would stand alongside the Palestinian people.

In an official statement, the Saudi government claimed that it "supported all efforts aimed at reaching a just, comprehensive solution that will allow the Palestinian people to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders."

The Zionist diplomat's comments appear to contradict what a number of Arab diplomats have recently told the newspaper.

One Arab diplomat said this week that despite the central role Saudi Arabia played in the normalization process, Arab diplomats nearly all believed that the Saudis would not normalize with ‘Israel’ themselves, mostly because of their commitment to the Saudi plan for ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians.

"The Saudis will not turn their backs on the initiative they conceived. Saudi Arabia will not normalize with ‘Israel’, at least not as long as King Salman is alive. After that, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will find a way to reach a deal with ‘Israel.’ Unlike his father, he is not obligated to the Palestinians," the diplomat emphasized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020