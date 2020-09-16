0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 12:27

Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand

Story Code : 886620
“I would have rather taken [Assad] out,” Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday, insisting “I had him all set,” but “Mattis didn’t want to do it.”

The admission flies in the face of Trump’s 2018 claim during a White House briefing that the suggestion of killing Assad was “never even discussed.” Journalist Bob Woodward reported in his 2018 book Fear that Trump was itching to have the Syrian leader assassinated after an alleged chemical weapons attack in 2017 – a claim Trump denounced as “total fiction.”

During the Fox & Friends interview, however, Trump said it was Mattis who stayed his hand, calling the ‘Mad Dog’ general “highly overrated” even as he claimed he didn’t regret not having Assad killed.

“Mattis was against most of that stuff,” Trump told the channel.

He then went on to blame Mattis for “not doing the job in Syria or Iraq with respect to Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group],” claiming the US “took out 100 percent of Daesh” as well as the terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but only after Trump “fired” the general.
