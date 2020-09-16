0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 12:33

Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert

Story Code : 886621
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Yemeni expert of strategic and military affairs, General Aziz Rashed, warned of the dire consequences of normalization of ties with Israel for regional countries after the UAE and Bahrain’s recent decision to establish diplomatic ties with the Zionist regime.

Israel’s purpose in normalizing relations with the Arab states is military presence on the occupied islands of Yemen, particularly Socotra, and controlling the ships moving to Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

The general also said that the Yemeni forces are prepared to thwart the military presence of Zionists on the Yemeni islands, saying the attacks may target the enemy in Tel Aviv or its military bases in west of the Mediterranean Sea.

The UAE is also within the range of Yemen’s missiles, Rashed warned.

The expert said Yemen’s “strategic military capabilities” have changed the regional equations, stressing that the Yemeni forces would surprise the enemy with new weapons.

He highlighted the extensive military, political and economic damages that Saudi Arabia has suffered in the military campaign against Yemen, saying Riyadh, however, is unable to end the aggression as it is a puppet of the US.

Rashed went on to say that details of a recent missile strike on targets in the Saudi capital will be unveiled at the appropriate time.

Last week, the Yemeni forces used the homegrown Zolfaqar ballistic missile and four Samad-3 drones to hit targets in Riyadh.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni forces will keep up their retaliatory raids against sensitive and strategic targets on Saudi soil as long as Riyadh and its allies fail to end their military campaign and siege against Yemen.

The attack on Riyadh followed four consecutive days of Yemeni air raids against Abha International Airport located near Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border with Yemen.

Since early 2015, Riyadh and a coalition of its vassal states have been engaged in a military campaign against Yemen in a futile attempt to reinstall a Saudi-friendly government there.

Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Related Stories
Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert
Islam Times - The Syrian crisis has now entered the new stage of reconstruction and complicated political process after the Damascus government ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020