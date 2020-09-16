0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 23:50

Islamic Awakening Assembly Holds Extraordinary Meeting

Story Code : 886718
Islamic Awakening Assembly Holds Extraordinary Meeting
The 13th session of the Supreme Council of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening has been held as an extraordinary meeting via videoconference at the central office of Tasnim News Agency in Tehran on Wednesday.

Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati and experts from around 50 Islamic nations are attending the webinar.

Velayati announced at a press conference on Monday that the extraordinary meeting would be held in reaction to the wrong and detrimental move by the UAE and Bahrain to recognize the Zionist regime, which has drawn widespread condemnation from around the Muslim world.

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening feels bound to take action on the Emirati and Bahraini move by convening an extraordinary session at the request of many caring individuals and experts, he added.

The governments of Abu Dhabi and Manama have agreed to normalize ties with Israel as part of a diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump.
Source : TNA
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020