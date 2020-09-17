0
Thursday 17 September 2020

No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia

The foreign ministry statement came after the Zionist entity normalized relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday.

Russia said it noted “progress” in the normalization of ties between Israel and several Arab countries but said that “the Palestinian problem remains acute.”

“It would be a mistake to think that without finding a solution to it that it will be possible to secure lasting stabilization in the Middle East.”

Moscow urged regional and global players to “ramp up coordinated efforts” to solve the issue.

“Russia is ready for such joint work,” including in the framework of the diplomatic Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators and in close coordination with the Arab League, the foreign ministry said.

US President Donald Trump has said similar US-brokered deals are close between the Zionist entity and several other nations, including Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain and the UAE are the first Arab nations to establish relations with ‘Israel’ since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
