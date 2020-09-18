0
Friday 18 September 2020 - 10:27

Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat

Story Code : 886962
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Imam Ali [AS] Military University in Tehran on Thursday, General Heidari said, “All the graduates of this university are ready to exert selfless efforts to protect the country and the nation.”

“We, along with our brothers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], will never allow anybody to undermine the integrity and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stressed.

Iran’s enemies, especially the United States, have been sticking to any means to reach their ill-wished goals against the Islamic Republic since the victory of the Islamic Revolution over 40 years ago.

The Islamic Republic, however, has always expressed its firm resolve to protect its sovereignty against any act of aggression, saying the country will not capitulate to intimidation.
Related Stories
Iranian Army Wraps Up War Game in Southern Waters
Islam Times - The Iranian Army on Saturday finished a large-scale military exercise in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020