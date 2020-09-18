0
Friday 18 September 2020 - 10:32

Saudi Minister Warns Oil Market Gamblers Will Be Hurt ’Like Hell’

Story Code : 886964
Saudi Minister Warns Oil Market Gamblers Will Be Hurt ’Like Hell’
The comments by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC's most influential minister, came after a virtual meeting of a key panel of OPEC and allies, led by Russia, known as OPEC+.

Prince Abdulaziz told the gathering OPEC+ could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if the oil market soured because of weak demand and rising coronavirus cases, according to an OPEC+ source.

"Anyone who thinks they will get a word from me on what we will do next, is absolutely living in a La La Land... I'm going to make sure whoever gambles on this market will be ouching like hell," Prince Abdulaziz told a news conference when asked about OPEC+ next steps.

He said OPEC+ would take a pro-active and pre-emptive stance in addressing oil market challenges.

To those who want to short the oil market, Prince Abdulaziz had the following warning: "Make my day," he said in an apparent reference to Hollywood star Clint Eastwood's expression from the Dirty Harry neo-noir thriller.

Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 3 percent on the news about a possible extraordinary meeting, above $43 per barrel.

On Thursday, OPEC+'s key panel, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, pressed for better compliance with oil output cuts against the backdrop of falling crude prices as uncertainty reigns over the global economic outlook.

The group warned that rising COVID-19 cases in some countries could curb energy demand despite initial indications of a decline in oil stocks.

The panel did not recommend any changes to their current output reduction target of 7.7 million barrels per day [bpd], or around 8 percent of global demand.

OPEC+ has been reducing production since January 2017 to help to support prices and reduce global oil stockpiles. They increased their cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd from May to July after demand plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

The panel pressed laggards such as Iraq, Nigeria and the UAE to cut more barrels to compensate for overproduction in May-July while extending the compensation period from September to the end of December.

The panel said cumulative overproduction has reached 2.38 million bpd from May until August.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020