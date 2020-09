Islam Times - The “Israeli” Walla website revealed that the “Israeli” occupation army had reinforced the southern front with more Iron Dome batteries, in anticipation of renewed rocket fire from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The site mentioned that the “Israeli” Occupations Forces [IOF] has deployed more of its forces and Iron Dome batteries in the southern regions of the occupied territories.It further added that the estimates of the IOF indicate that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is not interested in escalation at this stage, especially after the recent visit of the Egyptian security delegation to the Strip.