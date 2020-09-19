Five Nations Are Weighing Normalized Ties to ‘Israel’: Trump Aide

Islam Times - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that five other countries were considering entering into the normalization deal signed this week between the US, the Zionist entity, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Meadows, speaking to reporters, declined to identify the names of the countries would join the deal.“Three of the international locations are within the area and two are exterior the area,” Meadows stated, without offering specifics.The US-brokered so-called Abraham Accords leaves out the Palestinians, who haven’t engaged with the Trump administration and its ‘peace’ efforts since Washington acknowledged occupied al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s alleged capital.