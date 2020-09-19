0
Saturday 19 September 2020 - 11:37

Salami: ‘We Will Target Those Behind Suleimani’s Assassination’

Story Code : 887183
Salami: ‘We Will Target Those Behind Suleimani’s Assassination’
General Hossein Salami’s remarks on Saturday came after a US publication claimed that Iran planned to assassinate the American ambassador to South Africa in retaliation, prompting both Tehran and Johannesburg to dismiss the allegation.

“Our promise of avenging the martyrdom of General Suleimani is definite, serious and real. Mr. Trump, do not doubt our revenge, because it is quite definite and serious,” Gen. Soleimani said at the joint morning ceremony of the General Staff of the IRGC.

But “we will be targeting those who were directly or indirectly involved in the martyrdom of the great general Haj Qassem Suleimani,” he said.

“Do you think we will kill a female ambassador to South Africa in exchange for the blood of our martyr brother?” Gen. Salami added.

A flimsy US report on the Politico, quoting unnamed officials, claimed this week that Iran had sought to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in retaliation for the January assassination of the top Iranian anti-terror commander.

The Iranian foreign ministry vehemently denied the “malicious and baseless” report, saying it was part of “hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere.”

South Africa’s State Security Agency said on Friday it had found no evidence to support US media claims that Iran was allegedly planning to assassinate Marks.

The announcement came after South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said her country was “as surprised as its Iranian friends” by the “bizarre” American report.

“I find it surprising, why would Iran being a very good friend of South Africa come and commit a horrendous act in a country which has been a good friend to Iran, and of such a nature?” she said in an interview with SABC News. “I can only describe it as bizarre and let me stop there.”
Related Stories
Salami Lauds IRGC’s Ground Force Airborne Division’s Self-sufficiency
Islam Times - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Major General Hossein Salami hailed the advances made by the corps’ Ground ...
Comment


Featured Stories
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
19 September 2020
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
19 September 2020
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
19 September 2020
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
18 September 2020
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020