Islam Times - Condemning the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Latin American countries, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro named it a "war-mongering" tour that has failed.

He added that the Venezuelan people are "made for resistance" and that his country "is never going to give up", the Sputnik reported.The US State Department on Wednesday announced Pompeo's tour to Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia from September 17-21.The department said Pompeo's tour is about economic and security cooperation, and combating COVID-19 in the name of "democracy in the Western Hemisphere."