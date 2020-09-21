0
Monday 21 September 2020 - 14:27

US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany

Story Code : 887561
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
"Germany remains committed to maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the German foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, stressing that the United States has no legal right to reinstate sanctions on Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran were “back in effect” under the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pompeo said last month that he triggered a 30-day process at the council leading to the return of UN sanctions on Iran on Saturday evening that would also stop a conventional arms embargo on Tehran from expiring on Oct. 18.

But 13 of the 15 Security Council members say Washington’s move is void because Pompeo used a mechanism agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States quit in 2018.

Washington argues it triggered the return of sanctions - known as “snapback” - because a UN resolution that enshrines the pact still names it as a participant. Diplomats say few countries are likely to reimpose the measures lifted under the 2015 deal.
Related Stories
Palestinian Resistance Movement Al-Jihad Condemns Germany's Decision to Ban Hezbollah
Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, denounced Germany’s decision to ban Hezbollah and label it as a terrorist organization,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
21 September 2020
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
21 September 2020
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
21 September 2020
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
20 September 2020
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
20 September 2020
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
20 September 2020
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
20 September 2020
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
19 September 2020
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
Trump Says Kuwait May Be Next in Middle East to Normalize Ties With ‘Israel’
19 September 2020
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
Army Aviation Commander: Iran Air Force Self-Sufficient, Ready to Help Friends
19 September 2020
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
Canadian Rights Groups Press Trudeau to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
19 September 2020
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
18 September 2020