Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 04:48

Russia Says to Resume Patrolling of Syrian Highway with Turkey when Situation Calms

Lavrov also said in an interview with Al Arabiya’s New York bureau that a ceasefire in Libya must be reached by the parties in the conflict.

Lavrov said Moscow views the possible imposition of U.S. sanctions on Russia over its partnering with Iran as illegal, according to a transcript of the interview published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.

Lavrov pointed out that the military confrontation between the Syrian army and the terrorist group is over, adding that Damascus relies also on the political process to put an end to the crisis.
