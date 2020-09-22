0
Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 09:24

‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL

Story Code : 887738
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
In a statement to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency on Monday, Head of the UN Mission, Major General Stefano Del Col, reported a rise in the number of ‘Israeli’ violations of Lebanese airspace in recent days and said he had asked Tel Aviv to stop such moves.

“The continuous overflights in the Lebanese airspace constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanese sovereignty, and have previously been condemned by the Security Council,” Del Col said.

Such relentless violations, the UN official added, “lead to an escalation of tensions and can lead to incidents that threaten the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and ‘Israel.’ They also go against our goals and undermine our efforts to reduce tensions and create a stable security environment in south Lebanon.”

The Lebanese army and the Hezbollah resistance movement have, in recent months, brought down several intruding ‘Israeli’ spy drones.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese army announced in a statement that ‘Israeli’ military aircraft had crossed into Lebanon’s skies and flown over different parts of the Arab country nine times.

The statement read that the aircraft entered Lebanon’s airspace at around 00:25 a.m. local time on Monday and left at around 20:50 p.m. They hovered over southern Lebanon, Beirut and its suburbs as well as Baabda and Aliya districts.

On September 10, Lebanese military forces intercepted and targeted a Zionist unmanned aerial vehicle as it was on an espionage mission in the skies over the southern part of the country.

The Lebanese army said the drone had been shot down 200 meters away from the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.
Related Stories
Turkey to withdraw troops from UN force in Lebanon
Islam Times - Turkey plans to pull out troops from the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon UNIFIL, Turkish and UN sources said Saturday, while denying that the decision was linked to the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
21 September 2020
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
21 September 2020
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
21 September 2020
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
20 September 2020
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
20 September 2020
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
20 September 2020
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
20 September 2020
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
19 September 2020