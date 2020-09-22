‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL

Islam Times - The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] censured the Zionist entity over incessant flights of its military aircraft over Beirut and the southern sector of the Arab country, stressing that such practices are in flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringes upon Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In a statement to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency on Monday, Head of the UN Mission, Major General Stefano Del Col, reported a rise in the number of ‘Israeli’ violations of Lebanese airspace in recent days and said he had asked Tel Aviv to stop such moves.“The continuous overflights in the Lebanese airspace constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanese sovereignty, and have previously been condemned by the Security Council,” Del Col said.Such relentless violations, the UN official added, “lead to an escalation of tensions and can lead to incidents that threaten the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and ‘Israel.’ They also go against our goals and undermine our efforts to reduce tensions and create a stable security environment in south Lebanon.”The Lebanese army and the Hezbollah resistance movement have, in recent months, brought down several intruding ‘Israeli’ spy drones.Earlier in the day, the Lebanese army announced in a statement that ‘Israeli’ military aircraft had crossed into Lebanon’s skies and flown over different parts of the Arab country nine times.The statement read that the aircraft entered Lebanon’s airspace at around 00:25 a.m. local time on Monday and left at around 20:50 p.m. They hovered over southern Lebanon, Beirut and its suburbs as well as Baabda and Aliya districts.On September 10, Lebanese military forces intercepted and targeted a Zionist unmanned aerial vehicle as it was on an espionage mission in the skies over the southern part of the country.The Lebanese army said the drone had been shot down 200 meters away from the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.