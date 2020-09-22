0
Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 09:47

UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis

Story Code : 887742
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
For once, Midtown Manhattan will not be bunkered down in a frenzy of motorcades, and there will be no speculation of breakthrough meetings.

Leaders instead have been invited to send in pre-recorded messages, to be played over the coming week in the vast General Assembly where each delegation can send a single masked diplomat.

US President Donald Trump, as leader of the host nation, passed on the chance to come in person to the General Assembly, with a speech before low-profile diplomats unlikely to figure as part of his strategy for re-election in November.

The summit in normal years draws about 10,000 people from around the world, a prospect that is unthinkable at a time when nations have imposed strict entrance requirements to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed nearly 950,000 lives.

With no chance for in-person meetings and the give-and-take of negotiations, some UN-based diplomats wonder how much can be achieved.

The United Nations is nonetheless moving ahead with thematic meetings -- also virtual -- on the sidelines of the summit to tackle major issues including the coronavirus pandemic as well as climate change, biodiversity and the political turbulence both in Libya and Lebanon.

But there will also be less chance for dramatic exchanges between leaders in their speeches.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
21 September 2020
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
21 September 2020
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
21 September 2020
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
20 September 2020
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
20 September 2020
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
20 September 2020
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
20 September 2020
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
19 September 2020