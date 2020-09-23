IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait

Islam Times - A homegrown drone of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy has detected a US strike group, including USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, before the flotilla passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a top commander said.

In remarks on Wednesday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the homegrown drone has detected the US carrier strike group before the flotilla cruised through the Strait of Hormuz and into the waters of the Persian Gulf.The military vessels detected by the Iranian drone were USS Nimitz aircraft carrier along with its flotilla of ships, including two destroyers with identification numbers 114 and 104, battle cruisers 58 and 59, two patrol frigates with identification numbers 9 and 12, and a coast guard cutter with code 1333, he said.The commander made the comments on the sidelines of ceremony during which 188 new naval drones and helicopters joined the IRGC navy’s fleet of aircraft.In July, the IRGC conducted a large-scale aerial and naval drill off the strategic Strait of Hormuz and in the Persian Gulf, including countermeasure against US aircraft carrier threats in the region.