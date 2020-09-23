0
Wednesday 23 September 2020 - 11:02

Malaysia’s Anwar Claims to have Majority to Form New Government

Story Code : 887966
Anwar said at a news conference on Wednesday that his support from lawmakers meant “Muhyiddin has fallen as PM.”

He said he would now be seeking the Malaysian monarch’s assent to formalize his premiership before forming a new government.

“We have a strong, formidable majority. I’m not talking about four, five, six (seats), I’m talking about much more than that,” he said. He did not give a specific number but said it was close to two thirds of the 222 lawmakers.

Anwar was formerly jailed for sodomy and corruption and spent nearly 10 years behind bars. But he was granted a royal pardon in 2018, as part of a deal with veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad, who was prime minister until his government collapsed in March this year.

Muhyiddin then clinched the position with razor-thin parliamentary majority.

Anwar said in his Wednesday remarks, “We need a strong stable government to run the country and save the country.”

There was no immediate reaction from Muhyiddin following Anwar’s announcement, but he was expected to give a televised address later on Wednesday.

The Malaysian palace, meanwhile, announced that the monarch, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, believed Muhyiddin had the support of a majority of lawmakers.

If he is granted an audience with the king first, Muhyiddin is likely to argue for the dissolution of the parliament and call new elections.
