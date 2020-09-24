Vaezi Says Seoul Showing Green Light to Free Iran’s $7bn Money

Islam Times - Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi announced that South Korea is showing some green lights to unblock Iran’s fund kept by Seoul.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Iranian cabinet session, Vaezi spoke about the recent status of Iran’s frozen assets which are blocked by South Korea due to the US sanctions.“We discussed the issue with the Korean authorities,” he said, adding that preparations for legal action “have already begun, and we are witnessing that the Koreans are showing some green lights for fulfilling their obligation in this regard.”However, the Iranian official warned that if South Korea doesn’t take practical and necessary measures in terms of unblocking Iran’s money, the Islamic Republic will adopt its decisions, Mehr news agency reported.Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi called the Iran-China 25-years comprehensive document as a significant one, adding: “Iran-China relations have been expanded and deepened in various political and economic sectors, and this document leads us to purposefully plan for the activities of different organs of the country in different fields.”Vaezi also told reporters that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad as well as a delegation of an economic team will travel to China in the near future to discuss some issues in person.