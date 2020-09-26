Scores Killed in Yemen Army's Attack on Military Parade in Ma’rib

Islam Times - An explosion rocked the city of Ma’rib in northern Yemen after Ansarallah forces targeted a military parade held by pro-Hadi forces with missiles.

According to Yemeni media, Houthi Ansarullah forces fired a ballistic missile at the headquarters of the 3rd Military Region in the capital of the Ma’rib Governorate.Dozens of Saudi-backed mercenaries were killed and injured following the attack.The Ansarullah forces have repeatedly targeted these types of parades in Yemen, which have often resulted in a significant number of casualties within the ranks of the Saudi-led coalition mercenaries.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to subdue an uprising that toppled a regime friendly to Riyadh.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, the US and other Western countries.