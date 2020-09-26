0
Saturday 26 September 2020 - 12:39

US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba

Story Code : 888583
In a tweet on Saturday, al-Kaabi likened US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s threats against the Iraqi movement to struggles of a suffocating person.

These useless threats show the fruitfulness of the Resistance's efforts to liberate and restore Iraqi sovereignty from American control, he added.

He congratulated the achievements of the Resistance and encouraged forces to continue their actions, noting that the threats of enemy do not create fear in the hearts of Nujaba forces.

“We have been striving for one of the two virtues since we set foot on this path; victory or martyrdom.”

Al-Kaabi emphasized that Iraqi groups should urge the United States to withdraw its occupying forces completely from the country because of Iraqi Parliament’s order and the will of the people.
