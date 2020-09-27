Saudi-led Coalition Killed, Injured 5 Yemenis in Al Hudaydah

Islam Times - 2 women killed, 3 injured in the latest Saudi-led artillery attack on Yemen on Sunday.

Militants affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition today targeted the Al Hawak District in the western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah with artillery shells, Al-Masirah reported.According to the report, initial statistics indicate that a girl and a woman killed and three women were injured during the attack.Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).The Saudi-led coalition has been accused of war crimes, including attacks on hospitals, clinics and water infrastructure.In recent months, Saudi-led coalition has violated ceasefire many times.So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.