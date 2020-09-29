0
Tuesday 29 September 2020 - 08:11

China Holds Simultaneous Military Drills in Four Seas

Story Code : 889103
China Holds Simultaneous Military Drills in Four Seas
Two of the exercises are being held near the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea, one in the East China Sea, and one in further north in the Bohai Sea, the Maritime Safety Administration said in notices on its website.

In the southern part of the Yellow Sea, drills including live-fire exercises will be held from Monday to Wednesday, it said in another notice, Reuters reported.

All ships are prohibited from entering the area, it said.

In a bid to train a combat-ready military force, China holds military drills periodically, but rarely do multiple exercises happen at the same time.

Last month, China announced four separate exercises, from the Bohai Sea to the East and Yellow Seas and down to the disputed South China Sea, in what Chinese military experts said was a rare arrangement of drills.

The United States sent spy planes into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills last month. In response, China lodged "stern representations" with the United States.

China and the United States have recently been at loggerheads over a range of issues from Taiwan to the coronavirus pandemic to trade.

China has also held frequent military activities near Chinese-claimed Taiwan and has taken the usual step of declaring that such drills are directed at Taiwan.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
29 September 2020
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
29 September 2020
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain 'Planned' to Invade, Occupy Qatar, Minister Says
29 September 2020
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
28 September 2020
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
28 September 2020
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
28 September 2020
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
28 September 2020
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against 'Suffocating' Bans
28 September 2020
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
28 September 2020
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
28 September 2020
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
28 September 2020
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
27 September 2020