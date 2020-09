Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 uncovered how the Zionist occupation soldiers are moving inside their positions fearing Hezbollah. The channel stated that they are only moving inside the Shebaa Farm post, in darkness, without using lights, as they feel that somebody is watching them and waiting the appropriate moment to take action.

The ‘Israeli’ channel’s military correspondent, Nir Dvori, also pointed that while ‘Israel’ seems busy fighting the Coronavirus, state of maximum alertness continues along the Lebanese border, in anticipation of any possible response by Hezbollah for killing one of its members.