Hezbollah Invites Media Outlets to Inspect Site Falsely Claimed by Netanyahu as Missile Depot
Story Code : 889302
The statement added that the inspection visit, aimed at refuting Netanyhu’s claims, was on Teusday night.
Netanyahu had alleged that Hezbollah stores missiles at a depot in a residential area in Jinah, adding that it lies near a gas facility and that its explosion will be similar to that of Beirut port.
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced the invitation during his televised speech, highlighting that it would be shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks so that the inspection will be very credible.