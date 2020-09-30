Nawaf al-Sabah Named New Emir of Kuwait

Islam Times - Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was named as the successor to Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died Tuesday at age 91.

This came in a statement issued by the Council of Ministers after its extraordinary meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah at the Seif Palace.Earlier, the Royal Court of Kuwait announced the death of the emir after ruling the Persian Gulf Arab state for 14 years.“With deep sadness and sorrow the Emiri Diwan sends its condolences to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and our friendly nations worldwide,” Royal Court Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said on state TV.