0
Wednesday 30 September 2020 - 12:26

Maduro Says Venezuela’s Oil Revenue Collapses 99% in Six Years

Story Code : 889382
Maduro Says Venezuela’s Oil Revenue Collapses 99% in Six Years
The country is home to the world’s biggest oil reserves but has seen its economy shrink by more than half under Maduro, the political heir to leftist firebrand Hugo Chavez who died in 2013.

Thirty billion dollars have been lost each year since 2015, Maduro said Tuesday, adding “it’s impossible to imagine the amount of pressure placed on our economy.”

“For every 100 dollars obtained through oil sales in 2014 we receive one today,” which means oil revenues fell from more than 56 billion dollars in 2013 “to less than 400 million dollars last year”.

Venezuela’s socialist government is targeted by a slew of international sanctions, including a US oil embargo.

Between 2014 and 2019 Venezuela experienced the “sharpest” foreign exchange losses in its history, Maduro said.

“In six years we lost 99% of our foreign exchange revenues.”

He added that the main reason for the huge drop in revenues was “the war declared on oil prices,” to “attack the world’s major producers,” and said his country’s economy and finances were being targeted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
30 September 2020
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
30 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
30 September 2020
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
29 September 2020