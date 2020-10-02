0
Friday 2 October 2020 - 09:25

Israeli Troops Injure Palestinian Teenage in Al-Khalil

According to local sources, the Israeli forces recently fired live ammunition at Palestinian citizens in Qurainat area of the town, injuring a 16-year-old boy in his chest, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The wounded teenage was rushed in critical condition to the Ahli Hospital in al-Khalil.

Meanwhile, the troops stormed the al-Daher area in Beit Ummar town near the illegal settlement of Karmei Tzur and clashed with local youths.

They intensively fired tear gas grenades during the clashes, leading dozens of citizens inside their homes to suffer from their exposure to the fumes.
Related Stories
OIC Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Al-Khalil
Islam Times - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rebuked a controversial plan by Israeli regime to build illegal settlements in the heart of the flashpoint West Bank city ...
