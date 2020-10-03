Iran Not to Hesitate to Defend Its Borders: Amir-Abdollahian
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an immediate end to the war.
"UN resolutions emphasize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic over the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Iranian diplomat said, adding that "Respect for territorial integrity, immediate cessation of hostilities and political negotiation are the key tactics."
"The continuation of the war and the presence of Takfiri terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a threat to peace and security," he noted.
"Maintaining complete security of Iran's borders is our important priority and we won't hesitate to defend them," Amir-Abdollahian outlined.