Sunday 4 October 2020 - 07:25

Bahrainis Rally Against Normalization Despite Crackdown

Waving Palestinian flags and wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, demonstrators rallied in the northern villages of Abu Saiba and Shakhura on Friday, walking over the name of Bahraini monarch King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah in an apparent show of outrage over the normalization deal.

Protests were also held in the villages of Barbar, Karzakan, Nuwaidrat and Sehla, Salmabad town as well as Sar residential area west of the capital, Manama.

Protesters trampled ‘Israeli’ flags before they were burned along with pictures of the Bahraini king, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Banners were carried reading “Death to America, Death to ‘Israel’”, “The Bahraini Nation Rejects Normalization,” and “Bahrain is Enraged over al-Quds.”

Pictures and witness testimony indicated that regime forces were heavily present on the streets during the marches.

The rallies came as the head of the Zionist entity spy agency Mossad met Thursday with Bahraini officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Bahrain’s National Intelligence Agency President Adel bin Khalifah Al Fadhel and Strategic Security Bureau Chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifah welcomed Yossi Cohen upon his arrival in Manama, the official Bahrain News Agency reported.

The two sides stressed the importance of the agreement recently signed between Bahrain and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, saying it would pave the way for future cooperation in various fields.

Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani in a US-brokered event hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on September 15.
