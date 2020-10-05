Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: 4 Explosions Reported Outside Stepanakert

Islam Times - Four minor blasts were heard on Monday morning outside the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh [Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh].

Local residents in Stepanakert hid in the basements. It is unclear where the shells landed exactly.In the meantime, Armenia vowed to respond adequately to any Azerbaijani provocation.For his part, the Karabakh Defence Forces said that the Azerbaijani military are preparing for an offensive."The situation in the zone of the Karabakh conflict was stable, but tense at night. The enemy is preparing to launch an attack", the Karabakh defence forces said.The fresh tensions between Armenia, the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have shown no signs of abating as it's been eight days since new clashes erupted in the region.The international community, including the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group: Russia, France, and the United States – have called on all parties in the conflict to agree to a ceasefire and begin peace talks, so far to no avail. Both sides have reported multiple casualties, including among civilians.The Armenian side has said that Yerevan is ready to work with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to re-establish a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, however, the Azerbaijani president has warned that Baku will use military means to resolve the issue if the negotiations are fruitless, stressing that the country must restore its "integrity".