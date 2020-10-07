0
Wednesday 7 October 2020 - 10:10

Russia Will Fulfill All Its Obligations to Armenia within CSTO: Putin

Story Code : 890685
Russia Will Fulfill All Its Obligations to Armenia within CSTO: Putin
“As you know, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, we have certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of this treaty. Combat operations, to our great regret, are still ongoing, they are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia. As for Russia’s fulfillment of its treaty obligations within the framework of this Agreement, we have always fulfilled, are fulfilling and will continue to fulfill our obligations,” the Russian President said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK).

Putin added: “As you know, I am in constant, lively working contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and Armenia does not have any questions about the quality of Russia’s fulfillment of its allied obligations.”

“We hope that this conflict will be ended in the very near future, but if it is not completely settled, apparently, this is still a long way off, but in any case, we urge, and I want to say this again, we urge ceasefire, “Putin said.

He stressed that this must be done “as quickly as possible.”

“This is a tragedy, we are very worried, because people living in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh are not strangers to us,” the Russian President said.

He stressed that about 2 million Azerbaijanis and over 2 million Armenians live in Russia. “A huge number of Russian citizens maintain close, friendly and even kinship relations with both republics. Of course, this is a huge tragedy, people are dying, heavy losses on both sides,” Putin said.
Related Stories
Ukraine to grant citizenship to Russians ‘suffering’ under Putin’s rule
Islam Times - Ukraine’s president-elect offers to provide citizenship to Russian nationals “suffering” from what he calls the “authoritarian” regime ...
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020