0
Thursday 8 October 2020 - 00:08

Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual

Story Code : 890809
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Wednesday night on the occasion of Arbaeen- which marks the 40th day of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), Almanar TV reported.

He maintained that according to historical documents and sources, the first person to observe Arbaeen was Jabir b. 'Abd Allah al-Ansari and he was the first Arbaeen pilgrim of Imam Hussein (PBUH).
“Saddam Hussein’s regime used to prevent believers from visiting Imam Hussein’s Shrine on Arbaeen,” he said.

“I myself witnessed how Saddam Hussein’s warplanes used to strike believers’ processions on Arbaeen,” Nasrallah added.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah further referred to the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a significant event that despotic rulers from the Umayyads and the Abbasids to Saddam's regime could not prevent from being held.

Arbaeen, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.
Related Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Masters Ridiculing Netanyahu, This Time in The ’Battle for Credibility’
Islam Times - It was just a couple of hours after ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims regarding ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020