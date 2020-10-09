0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 23:26

Netanyahu Maneuvering to Deactivate Premiership Rotation Agreement with Gantz: Israeli Media

Netanyahu’s scheme relies mainly on procrastinating the approval of the ‘state’ budget, which will let the Knesset to dissolve the government before Gantz takes office, according to the Israeli media.

The Zionist reports highlight the rising escalation between the two sides, as Netanyahu accused Gantz’s  Blue and White party of being an opposition within the government.

Meanwhile, Israeli television reported Thursday the Israeli Amy Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi hosted his in-laws in violation of the lockdown, adding that Kohavi, thus, joined a growing list of public figures caught flouting the sweeping coronavirus restrictions.

Tackling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Zionist entity, the Israeli media reported that the most of the reserve troops would not be able to participate in the large scale military drills scheduled to be by the end of October.

It is worth noting that the Zionist occupation army cancelled many of the military drills for the reserve troops due to the rising number of coronavirus infections which reached the total of 287,858 with 1,886 related deaths.
