Saturday 10 October 2020 - 10:06

Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos

Story Code : 891250
“Today we are witnessing a real threat to our statehood,” Jeenbekov said while announcing the decision on Friday.

According to the president’s office, the state of emergency, including a curfew and tight security restrictions, would go into effect at 8 pm local time on Friday and will run until 8 am on October 21.

The decree comes amid reports of clashes between protesters from rival groups in the capital.

Jeenbekov on Friday also told the army’s newly-appointed chief of staff to “take the situation under control” and maintain peace.

The country has been witnessing unrest since opposition groups seized power by storming the government compound in Bishkek and getting the electoral commission to annul the results of parliamentary elections on Sunday, which they called rigged.

Two rival candidates for the post of prime minister, Omurbek Babanov and Tilek Toktogaziyev, reached a power-sharing agreement on Friday and were backed by ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, but their followers clashed with the supporters of another candidate, Sadyr Zhaparov, who were taking part in a demonstration nearby.

Separately, an aide to Atambayev claimed that the former president had survived an assassination attempt after his car came under fire in the capital on Friday.

Jeenbekov also said on Friday that he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed.
