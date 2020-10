Islam Times - At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and 3 civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a security source said.

According to the source, three others were wounded in the blast which occurred in the capital of the province, Tolo News reported.Security officials have not commented yet.So far no group has claimed responsibility.Meanwhile, a mine was discovered on a Baghlan road and detonated as it could not be removed, said Ministry of Defense.