0
Sunday 11 October 2020 - 23:46

Oil-based Services in Yemen Collapse due to Ongoing Saudi-led Blockade

Story Code : 891526
Oil-based Services in Yemen Collapse due to Ongoing Saudi-led Blockade
Al-Adhrai urged the United Nations to assume its responsibilities before a disaster takes place, highlighting the huge financial losses caused by detaining the six ships.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Sunday to repel a attack launched by the Saudi-led forces in eastern Taiz, killing or injuring a large number of mercenaries.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
Related Stories
Qatar Pursues Compensation for Losses from Saudi-Led Blockade
Islam Times - Qatar says its formation of a committee to pursue compensation potentially worth billions of dollars for damages stemming from the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020