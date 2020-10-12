0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 00:36

Joe Biden Ready to Meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un if Elected President, Claims Adviser

Story Code : 891531
Joe Biden Ready to Meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un if Elected President, Claims Adviser
According to Brian McKeon, who has been closely working with Joe Biden since 1985, although necessary groundwork would be required first, a meeting would go ahead if it was seen as facilitating the denuclearisation of the communist nation.

“Any meeting would have to be preceded by some serious diplomatic work at a lower level, rather than just granting a meeting between the two leaders, because, as you know, any complicated negotiation on a challenge like the North Korean nuclear issue, you just can’t expect two top leaders to do that in a one- or two-hour meeting,” said the adviser.

McKeon, who is currently on leave as Senior Director at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy & Global Engagement, underscored that the former vice president’s approach toward North Korea would be different from that of President Donald Trump.
