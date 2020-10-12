0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 10:16

Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation

Story Code : 891605
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Mousavi wrote in a post on his Twitter account that had he been in Trump’s shoes, he would have never threatened a nation that loves peace but at the same time is powerful enough in the war arena.

“If I were Mr. Trump, I DID NOT threaten a peace-loving but warrior NATION in my last days in 1600 Penn.

#Barkingdogsseldombite”

In the same respect, former Iranian Foreign Minister and Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi lashed out at the bad language used by Trump, making it clear that such insults will lead to further unity among Iranians.

“Trump's insulting words indicate his fury and discontent with the futility of sanctions and the failure to achieve US objectives against Iran,” Kharrazi said, noting that such talks will lead to more unity of Iranian people against the American bullying.

“The main US policy towards Iran is the maximum pressure the result of which was US withdrawal from the JCPOA, re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions and assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani,” Kharrazi went on to say.

“Regarding the fact that the US has problems in terms of foreign policy, therefore, Trump is resorting to such anti-Iran issues to win the election,” he said in reference to the upcoming presidential elections in the US.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020