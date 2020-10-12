Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi castigated US President Donald Trump’s recent derogatory remarks against Tehran, warning him to never threaten a nation that is peace-loving but perfectly capable of fighting in case of war.

Mousavi wrote in a post on his Twitter account that had he been in Trump’s shoes, he would have never threatened a nation that loves peace but at the same time is powerful enough in the war arena.#Barkingdogsseldombite”In the same respect, former Iranian Foreign Minister and Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi lashed out at the bad language used by Trump, making it clear that such insults will lead to further unity among Iranians.“Trump's insulting words indicate his fury and discontent with the futility of sanctions and the failure to achieve US objectives against Iran,” Kharrazi said, noting that such talks will lead to more unity of Iranian people against the American bullying.“The main US policy towards Iran is the maximum pressure the result of which was US withdrawal from the JCPOA, re-imposition of anti-Iran sanctions and assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani,” Kharrazi went on to say.“Regarding the fact that the US has problems in terms of foreign policy, therefore, Trump is resorting to such anti-Iran issues to win the election,” he said in reference to the upcoming presidential elections in the US.