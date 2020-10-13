0
Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 23:32

China Urges US to Stop Planned Arms Sales to Taiwan

Story Code : 891932
China Urges US to Stop Planned Arms Sales to Taiwan
The US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson.

China urges the United States to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan, and cease military contact with Taiwan, said Zhao.

China will make necessary responses in light of the developing situation, he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan's Helmand Despite ‘Peace’ Deal
13 October 2020
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
13 October 2020
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
13 October 2020
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
13 October 2020
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
13 October 2020
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
12 October 2020
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020