China Urges US to Stop Planned Arms Sales to Taiwan

Islam Times - China on Tuesday urged the United States to immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contact with it.

The US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing, Xinhua news agency reported."China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson.China urges the United States to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan, and cease military contact with Taiwan, said Zhao.China will make necessary responses in light of the developing situation, he added.